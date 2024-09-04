Russia’s Emergencies Ministry eliminates 313 explosive objects in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ordnance technicians from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have eliminated 313 explosive objects and inspected about 24 hectares of land in the Kursk Region since the situation there aggravated, the ministry’s press service said.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s ordnance units have been engaged three times in defusing explosive objects. They discovered and eliminated three units of munition. Overall, since works in the Kursk Region began, the minesweepers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have eliminated 313 explosive objects and searched about 24 hectares of land," the press service said.

The agency noted that the radiation background is normal and no excessive concentrations of dangerous chemicals have been detected.