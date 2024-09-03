Ukrainian lawmaker says top diplomat Kuleba will be next to resign

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba will be the next cabinet member to tender his resignation, lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) has said.

"Dmitry Kuleba is next. He was already given pen and paper [to write his resignation letter]. Let’s wait," the member of Ukraine’s parliament wrote on Telegram.

A string of cabinet officials, including Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Irina Vereshchuk and Environment Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets, submitted their resignations earlier on Tuesday. Also, President Vladimir Zelensky sacked the deputy head of his administration, Rostislav Shurma.

The chairman of the pro-presidential party’s faction in the legislature, David Arakhamiya, said the cabinet is undergoing a reshuffle that will affect more than 50% of its members. Ukrainian media reported that Kuleba is among those who are likely to lose their posts, but no official announcements regarding him have been made to date.