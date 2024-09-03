Putin ends visit to Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Mongolia has been completed, the Kremlin's Telegram channel has said.

The Russian leader flew to Ulan Bator the day before. On Tuesday he held talks with the Mongolian leadership, took part in celebrations on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the victory in the battle of Khalkhin-Gol, laid flowers at the monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov and visited the school at the Ulaanbaatar branch of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

At the airport in Ulaanbaatar, Putin was escorted by a guard of honor in the national uniform. The same guard had greeted him upon arrival. The Russian head of state walked down the red carpet to the gangway, shook hands with his Mongolian colleagues and waved goodbye as he boarded the plane.

Next, Putin is going to Vladivostok, where he will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum.