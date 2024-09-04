Certification of engines for SJ-100 plane to be over by late 2025 — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Domestic PD-8 engines for the import substitution version of the SJ-100 passenger plane will be delivered in early 2025, and their certification is to be completed by the end of 2025, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov has told reporters.

He said that the engine is now undergoing ground tests.

"In other words, the engine is ready and is now being tested. We plan to receive PD-8 engines for testing as a structural element of the plane early next year. And, therefore, the certification of engines installed on the plane should be over by the end of 2025," he said.