Power of Siberia-2 gas pipe to be launched successfully — Chinese ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Difficulties around the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project will be overcome and the project will be successfully launched, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Power of Siberia-2 is a gas pipeline project, designed to run through west Siberia to China. A number of media outlets reported in August that Mongolia has not included it into its national development project until 2028.

When asked whether the parties will be able to overcome difficulties and eventually launch the project, the Chinese diplomat replied briefly: "Yes.".