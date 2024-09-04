Commander of Rezky corvette briefs Putin about upcoming exercises near Hawaii

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Rezky Pacific Fleet corvette is ready to fulfill designated tasks in the waters around Hawaii, the corvette’s commander Yevgeny Kovalev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The ship is designated both for independent combat and as part of a tactical group in the surrounding waters and is ready to perform assigned missions further away, in the waters near Hawaii," the commander said during Putin’s visit to a base of the Pacific Fleet Primorsky Flotilla and the tour of the corvette.

The Rezkiy corvette, part of Russia’s Project 20380, is the fourth in a series of multi-purpose patrol ships (corvettes) built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet. The ship was laid down in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on July 1, 2016. In 2021, the corvette arrived in Vladivostok for tests. It has been in service with the Russian Navy since September 14, 2023.

Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations. The corvettes of this type incorporate the latest solutions for reducing their physical fields. In particular, the shipbuilders significantly reduced their radar signature during their construction, using radio absorption materials and specially designing their hull and superstructure.

Project 20380 corvettes are armed with Uran anti-ship missiles, Redut surface-to-air missile systems, A-190 100mm artillery guns as well as large-caliber machine gun and grenade launchers.