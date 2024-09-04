Russian air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over Kursk, Belgorod regions, Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod and Kursk regions and the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia using fixed-wing drones were foiled last night. On-duty air defenses destroyed four Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. Two drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, one over the Kursk Region and another one over the Black Sea," the statement reads.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed four unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry added.