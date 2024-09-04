Updates of Russia’s nuclear doctrine caused by West’s actions — Kremlin spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Destructive actions of the collective West have prompted Russia to update its nuclear doctrine, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

In his words, Russia is reviewing its approaches "against the backdrop of challenges and threats, prompted by countries of the so-called collective West."

"This nuclear doctrine update is necessitated by the current agenda and the state of affairs that apparently emerged as a result of the West’s actions," Peskov said.

Among these actions, the spokesman named "rejecting dialogue," and "pursuing the policy of infringing upon Russia’s interests and security," as well as inciting the conflict in Ukraine. In Peskov’s words, such actions cannot be left unanswered

"All of this is taken into account in Moscow, all of this is being analyzed and will lay the foundation for proposals [regarding the nuclear doctrine] that will be shaped," he said.