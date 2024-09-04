Top Ukrainian diplomat Kuleba submits letter of resignation

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has submitted a letter of resignation, Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from Ukrainian Foreign Minister D.I. Kuleba on his resignation. The statement will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Stefanchuk also published a photo of Kuleba’s letter where he asks to resign without specifying any reasons for his decision. The document is dated September 4.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia) insisted that Kuleba may be replaced with First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga who previously worked at the Ukrainian presidential office or the current deputy chief of the presidential office Nikolay Tochitsky. Legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak also said that Kuleba will be replaced with "somebody from the presidential office."

On September 3, letters of resignation were submitted by Justice Minister Denis Malyuska, Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Environment Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina and Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Irina Vereshchuk. Additionally, Vladimir Zelensky sacked Rostislav Shurma, the deputy head of his administration.