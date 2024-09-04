Russia sees no limit to US involvement in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The US is constantly increasing its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and there is no limit in sight, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We see a tendency that the level of US involvement in the conflict around Ukraine is constantly increasing, and there is no reason to assume that it will reach a limit and not go any further," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He added that the current US authorities are not inclined to settle the situation in Ukraine, so any steps to escalate the conflict can be expected from them.

According to Peskov, Russia must take into account the destructive actions of the West and ensure a reliable future for future generations amid them. "Our task against this backdrop (of the West's actions - TASS) is to ensure our national interests, insure ourselves against all emerging risks and ensure a reliable, safe future for future generations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Washington plays a destructive role in Europe as the "leader" behind tensions and by forcing European countries to increase military spending, Peskov told reporters. The US "plays a destructive role on the European continent from the point of view of security," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It is the United States of America that, in fact, is leading the process of provoking tensions," Peskov added.