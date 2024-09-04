Kursk battle to pave way for Russian victory in special op — Russian commander

KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. The fighting that broke out after the Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Kursk Region will decide the course of the special military operation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said in an interview with TASS.

"A decisive battle is currently underway. I believe this decisive battle will wrap up the special military operation. Russia will emerge victorious from the special military operation," he pointed out.

"They (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) do still have reserves and resources, and we understand that. They are trying to use these resources to deliver another blow to us. However, what is currently happening on the battlefield is that their entire frontline has collapsed and our troops are advancing, liberating several settlements every day. What happened to the forces that were sent into the Kursk Region is making them understand that this is no cakewalk. I think we will sit down together to try to figure out their next move and, with that knowledge, bring this saga with the Ukrainian army to a close by dealing one final blow," Alaudinov stressed.