DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled the Sokol market in the western part of Donetsk, killing three civilians and injuring five, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"As the result of the enemy’s use of 155-mm artillery at the Sokol market in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk, two men and one woman were killed; according to the preliminary information, five more people were injured," Pushilin said on his Telegram channel.

All injured people are being provided with medical aid, he said, adding that a female civilian, born in 2004, got injured the settlement of the Abakumova mine in the same part of the city. According to the military investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, the girl was injured at about 4 a.m. (Moscow time).

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked DPR nine times since midnight; they used 155-mm artillery and drones.