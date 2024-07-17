Operation to create security zone in Kharkov Region to continue — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia will continue its operation to create a security zone in the Kharkov Zone until its goal is achieved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The operation continues and it will go on until it concludes successfully," he told reporters.

He rejected the assumption that the introduction of additional security measures in the Belgorod Region could mean the failure of the operation to establish a buffer zone in the Kharkov Region. "No, it doesn’t mean that," Peskov said.

He attributed entry restrictions in some populated areas in the Belgorod Region to the need to ensure the safety of local residents. "It (the operation to create a safety zone - TASS) is not over yet and the Kiev regime keeps conducting barbarous attacks on civilian infrastructure," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

"The new measures stem from the need to ensure the safety of the population [of the Belgorod Region]," Peskov explained.

Security measures

On July 16, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced entry restrictions in 14 populated areas starting on July 23. Only adult men will be allowed to enter the areas, provided they drive an armored vehicle equipped with electronic warfare systems, wear bulletproof vests and helmets, and are accompanied by service members or municipal officials. The restrictions will apply to settlements in five borderline municipalities. Checkpoints equipped with modular shelters will be set up on the way to these areas. Public transport, including taxis, will be banned from entering the settlements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in May that the Russian army’s operation in the Kharkov Region was aimed at creating the so-called buffer zone. The head of state pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces continued to carry out attacks on residential neighborhoods in border areas and must be denied the ability to do that.