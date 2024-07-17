Drone attacks fire station near west Russia’s Kursk, rescuer wounded

KURSK, July 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive object on a fire station in the borderline settlement of Tetkino in the Kursk Region, injuring an on-duty rescuer, acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

"Tonight, a Ukrainian copter dropped an explosive device on the office of a fire station in the settlement of Tetkino," he wrote. "On-duty rescuer was wounded. He was taken to a district hospital where he received first aid."

Two vehicles - a service truck and a personal car - were damaged as a result of the attack.