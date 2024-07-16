Russian mission to OSCE circulates report about Kiev’s attacks on civilians in Russia

VIENNA, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has circulated among the organization’s member states a report about Ukraine’s crimes against civilians in Russian regions.

"Russia’s mission to the OSCE has brought this report to the attention of all the OSCE member countries, its secretariat and specialized institutes. It is important not to let the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors hush up information about both the Kiev regime’s crimes and their awful consequences," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

"The Kiev regime and its armed units continue deliberate terrorist attacks on civilians in Russian regions," the mission said, adding that the report highlights "the most atrocious crimes, committed in June 2024."

"These crimes are committed with the use of weapons supplied by NATO countries, which de facto participate in attacks on Russian citizens. The objective is to intimidate the civilian population and inflict damage on civilian infrastructure," the mission said.