West’s attempts to confiscate Russian assets harm international financial system — Kremlin

TVER, July 16. /TASS/. Attempts of the West to confiscate Russian assets inflict harm to the international financial system and prompt other countries to have concerns, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on publications regarding the potential steps of Saudi Arabia in case of seizure of Russian assets.

"We saw this piece of information. We said long ago that illegal attempts to plunder Russia, expropriate our assets will in any way result in huge damage to the international financial system and prompt many large and rich countries to think of the fate of their assets overseas," Peskov said.

"This is what is happening now," he added.