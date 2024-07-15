Ukraine fires over 40 shells on Kherson Region in one day

GENICHESK, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired 44 shells from artillery at populated areas on the left bank of the Kherson Region over a day, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Yesterday and last night, Kiev terrorists fired 44 heavy artillery shells at towns and villages on the left bank of the Kherson Region. The towns of Alyoshki, Golaya Prystan, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Tavriysk, the villages of Kozachi Lageri, Malaya Lepetikha, Solontsy, Ushkalka were subjected to shelling by the militants of the criminal regime. No casualties occurred," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo specified that a 700 square meter fire broke out in Novaya Kakhovka on the territory of the Druzhba cottage cooperative. Four plots and two outbuildings burned. In addition, power grids were damaged. Repair work is underway.