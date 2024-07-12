Kremlin spokesman denies report Russia involved in plot to assassinate Rheinmetall chief

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed a report that Russia was behind a plot to assassinate Armin Papperger, chief executive officer of the German arms maker Rheinmetall, as false.

"It is very hard for us to comment on reports by various news media that don’t contain any serious arguments and are based on some anonymous sources," Peskov said. "All this is presented in the style of fake stories. One can’t treat such reports seriously."

He was commenting after CNN reported that a plot was allegedly discovered earlier this year to assassinate the chief executive officer of the German arms maker that has been supplying weapons to Ukraine. US intelligence, which found out about the plans, alerted Germany, whose security services were able to foil the plot, according to the report.

According to CNN, Russia could allegedly be behind the assassination plans as they targeted the head of a company that has been supplying weapons to Kiev. The news organization hasn’t provided any evidence of this theory, or any details of the plot. Rheinmetall and the German government haven’t commented on the report.