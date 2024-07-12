DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have abandoned their positions in the center of the settlement of Urozhainoye in the south Donetsk area, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"In the center of Urozhainoye, the enemy has not withstood the thrust and they [Ukrainian troops] have left positions," the defense circles said.

The community of Urozhainoye is located at the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region. This frontline area has been one of the hottest spots since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.