Russian troops advance by 1 km daily in Ukraine operation, says expert

LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing by up to 1 km in various frontline areas daily in the special military operation in Ukraine, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"If we talk about the advance of our troops, it proceeds differently in various frontline areas, by up to 1 km. Somewhere our units are moving forward and somewhere they have taken an operational pause," the expert said.

As intercepted data suggest, Ukrainian officers note the success of Russian forces in the Svatovo-Kremennaya and Kupyansk frontline areas, he said.

"The opposing side admits that our units have achieved considerable success near Stelmakhovka, Sinkovka and Petropavlovka. In the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are successes near Makeyevka and Nevskoye," he said.