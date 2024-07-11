Russian troops liberate Voskhod community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Voskhod in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and liberated the settlement of Voskhod in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes five Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized, 106th, 117th and 125th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Basovka, Novenkoye and Veselovka in the Sumy Region, Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to 355 personnel, a tank and six pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West gains better ground over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better positions and inflicted roughly 460 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 44th and 116th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and in the areas of the Olivovsky Yar ravine and the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 460 personnel, a tank, three armored personnel carriers, including two US-made M113 armored vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 700 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 700 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed an enemy tank and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 72nd mechanized, 46th airmobile and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Ilyinka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 700 personnel, a tank, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, four 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and two UK-made 105mm L119 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, two Anklav electronic warfare stations and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repels five Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 41st and 47th mechanized, 109th and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Progress, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd and 47th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 335 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley IFV, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, four 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 110th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Prechistovka and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 155 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 155 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry and 128th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 85 personnel, seven motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer and Anklav-N and Plastun electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 127 areas over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 127 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 24 Ukrainian UAVs, five HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 24 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 627 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,520 unmanned aerial vehicles, 545 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,551 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,374 multiple rocket launchers, 11,718 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,551 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.