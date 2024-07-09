Ukraine’s military launches 180 shells, 60 drones at Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, July 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired 96 munitions and launched 60 drones targeting Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, leaving four civilians killed and 20 wounded, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Thirteen munitions and three drones were launched in the course of three attacks on the Belgorod Region’s residential settlements of Belovskoye, Blizhneye, Varvarovka, Vergilevka, Krutoi Lug and Nikolskoye," he said, adding that air defenses downed three incoming aerial targets.

"However, the most tragic event happened in the settlement of Nikolskoye, where incoming munitions hit a commercial building killing three civilians and wounding three more," he continued.

The Graivoronsky urban district suffered eight bombardments with the use of 10 drones and 84 munitions. The attacks targeted 11 residential settlements, where a male civilian sustained wounds, four houses, nine motor vehicles and seven social and commercial buildings sustained damage.

The Ukrainian military also attacked the Shebekinsky urban district with 32 drones and 64 shells targeting 10 residential settlements, where nine civilians were wounded, 40 houses, 82 residential apartments, five social and 13 commercial buildings sustained damage, while some 40 motor vehicles were shredded with shrapnel.

"The settlements of Baitsury and Gruzskoye came under attack by three drones," Gladkov continued. "Five civilians were hospitalized with injuries of various degrees as a result of the attack… Three private houses and a motor vehicle sustained damage."

The governor added that in the city of Belgorod, 81 residential apartments, four private houses, three marketplaces, two administrative buildings and 80 motor vehicles were damaged as a result of the reported attacks by the Ukrainian military.