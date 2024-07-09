Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Moscow and New Delhi maintain a privileged strategic partnership.

"Our countries have enjoyed decades of a good friendship," Putin said at talks with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kremlin. "Today, our relations have the nature of a privileged strategic partnership," he added.

The Russian leader expressed satisfaction with growing trade between the two countries which he said saw a 66% increase last year "and rose by another 20% in the first quarter of this year."

Putin once again congratulated Modi on his re-election as Indian premier as he noted that Modi had arrived in Russia for his first official foreign visit after he was sworn in for another term at the helm of the government following the Indian general election last month.