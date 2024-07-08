Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. An explosion resulting in a massive blaze occurred on the premises of the Artyom military plant in Kiev, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"There was an incoming strike on the plant’s premises, now there is a major fire. This is the Shevchenkovsky District," a source said. "A major blast, a fire. This is the Artyom plant where missiles are made, among other things," another eyewitness said.

A law enforcement source told TASS a warehouse at the Artyom plant was hit by a missile strike on Monday morning.

Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier.

An air raid alarm is in effect across entire Ukraine.

The Artyom plant is producing air-to-air missiles as well as aviation equipment.