Qatar places high value on relations with Russia — Emir

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Qatar is going to strengthen cooperation with Russia and places a high value on relations between the two countries, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We place the high value on relations between Russia and Qatar and are proud of them. These strong relations are based on mutual respect and confidence," the Emir said. "As you have already mentioned, Mr. President, we are going to strengthen further cooperation, including in the sphere of the economy and investments," he noted.

Qatari investments in the Russian economy stand at about $13 bln, the Emir noted.

"Qatar’s investments in the Russian economy and Russian projects make up to about $13 bln. We are going to increase this indicator," he said.

The country expects that future conditions of the settlement in Ukraine will meet interests of both sides of the conflict, the Emir stressed. "Certainly, we would like that this crisis is resolved but in a way satisfying both sides," the head of state added.