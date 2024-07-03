MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has violated nearly every single article in the Ukrainian Constitution, leaving no stone unturned in this endeavour, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said at a briefing.

"Ukraine has turned into a totalitarian Nazi entity rather than a free and democratic country. The main human rights and freedoms keep getting violated there," he pointed out, adding: "There is not a single article of the constitution, which has not been violated under the current Kiev regime."

According to the diplomat, "all the provisions that guarantee freedom of political activity, a censorship ban, the free development and use of the Russian language, freedom of religion, thought and speech, as well as freedom of expression and the right to life and dignity, have been trampled upon" in Ukraine, among many others.

The Russian Foreign Ministry official noted that on June 28, Vladimir Zelensky had congratulated the Ukrainian people on Constitution Day. "It looked at least like a flat-out mockery of the country’s citizens and the desecration of the country’s constitution," Nastasyin emphasized. "In any democratic and lawful country, a man usurping power cannot be seen as the guarantor of the constitution, but it is possible in Ukraine because non-compliance with laws has become the norm there," he added.