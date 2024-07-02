Russian president submits protocol on e-commerce in EAEU for State Duma’s ratification

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the protocol on amendments to the agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) aimed at comprehensive regulation of issues related to carrying e-commerce goods across the customs border to the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) for ratification. The document has been posted on the Duma’s electronic database.

The protocol was signed on December 25, 2023 in St. Petersburg by heads of EAEU member states. It stipulates registering goods acquired within foreign electronic commerce as a separate category of goods with determination of peculiarities of its regulation.

The document also suggests that an institution of e-commerce operator is introduced and a new type of declaration is used in customs declaration. It also stipulates the possibility of selling goods of foreign electronic commerce to individuals using customs warehouse, peculiarities of using customs payments.