Russian envoy calls for re-establishing Euro-Atlantic security

VIENNA, July 1. /TASS/. Euro-Atlantic security system has to be rebuilt as none is actually available right now, Head of the Russian Delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said.

"At present, there is no Euro-Atlantic security system. In fact, it has to be re-established," the Russian envoy said at a roundtable discussing regional and global challenges to building a multipolar world order at the Hofburg palace in Vienna.

According to Gavrilov, Russia will have to develop its own ways of ensuring global and regional security jointly with its partners and all interested players.

"I’d like to note here that international discussions on the parameters of cooperation between countries in a multipolar world and the democratization of the entire system of international relations are underway already," the diplomat said, referring to dialogue between relevant agencies within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.