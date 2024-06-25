Human potential in Ukraine not exhausted yet — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The human potential in Ukraine has not been exhausted yet and the West therefore is going to continue fighting, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said when speaking at Primakov Readings forum.

"The West does not hear us and is going to fight [together] with Ukraine until the last Ukrainian. As you know, the human potential in Ukraine has not yet been fully exhausted," Ushakov noted.

The Primakov Readings forum was for the first time held in 2015.