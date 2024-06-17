FACTBOX: Reshuffle in Russia’s defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia President Vladimir Putin has signed a number of decrees on the reshuffle in the Russian defense ministry.

Leonid Gornin was appointed first deputy minister, and Anna Tsivileva, Oleg Savelyev, and Pavel Fradkov - deputy ministers.

Here are key facts about appointments and dismissals

Who left the ministry

- Ruslan Tsalikov relieved of his duties as first deputy minister, Tatiana Shevtsova and Nikolay Pankov were dismissed as deputy ministers.

- Pavel Popov was relieved of his duties of deputy minister and dismissed from military service. According to the defense ministry’s website, he was responsible for the ministry’s main information development directorate and information systems department.

- Defense Minister Andrey Belousov met with Tsalikov, Pankov, Popov, and Shevtsova to thank them "for years-long responsible work and wished them success in their future activities."

New appointments

- Putin appointed Leonid Gornin first deputy defense minister. He is tasked to ensure the transparency and efficient spending of the ministry’s budget.

- Anna Tsivileva, chair of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, was appointed deputy defense minister in charge of social insurance and housing provision for the military.

- Oleg Savelyev and Pavel Fradkov were also appointed deputy ministers. Fradkov, formerly first deputy chief presidential property manager, will be in charge of property management issues. Until 2024, Savelyev was an auditor of Russia’s Audit Chamber.

Changes in the structure

- The minister will have 12 deputies, including two first deputies. Until today, the minister had eleven deputies.