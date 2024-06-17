SVR chief expects Putin’s visit to North Korea to yield positive results

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea will bring positive results, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS in an interview.

"We expect positive results from the Russian president’s visit to the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - TASS). The visit is well organized, and there will be results," he emphasized.

When asked if the West could try to press the situation on the Korean Peninsula to the utmost, the Russian intel chief said: "One can perhaps expect certain provocations from the West."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the dates of Putin’s visit to North Korea have yet to be announced. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited his Russian counterpart to visit his country during his stay in Russia in September 2023. The Russian president accepted the invitation.