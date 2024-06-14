Future security system must be open to everybody in Eurasia, including NATO allies — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Any future Eurasian security system should be open to everybody in the region, including NATO countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Future security architecture must be open to everybody in Eurasia who would wish to take part in establishing one. `Everybody’ means European and NATO member countries, too," the Russian leader said at a meeting at the Foreign Ministry.

The president noted that geography "cannot be changed." "We will have to coexist and work together somehow," the president concluded.