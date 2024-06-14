DPR, LPR had the right to declare their independence — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics had the right to declare their independence, but the Kiev regime unleashed a full-scale war against them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry's senior staff.

"So did these republics - Donetsk and Lugansk - have the right to declare their independence? Well, of course, yes. The question cannot even be considered in any other way. What did the Kiev regime do in this situation? Completely ignored the people's choice and unleashed a full-scale war against the newly independent states - the people's republics of Donbass - using aircraft, artillery, tanks. Bombing and shelling of peaceful cities, acts of intimidation began. And what happened? The residents of Donbass took up arms to defend their lives, homes, rights and legitimate interests," Putin said.

The head of state recalled that in May 2014, referendums on the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics were held, in which the absolute majority of residents voted for independence and sovereignty. "The question immediately arises: could the people have expressed their will in such a way? Could they have declared independence? Those sitting in this room know that of course they could. They could, they had every right and reason to do so, and in accordance with international law, including the right of peoples to self-determination," the Russian president emphasized.