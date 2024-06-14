{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia supports Belarusian initiative to develop multidiversity charter — Putin

According to the Russian president, it can formulate strategic vision of the essence of the nature of multipolarity and multilateralism as a new system of international relations, replacing the Western-centered world

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow supports Minsk's proposal to develop a program document - a charter of multipolarity and diversity in the 21st century, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry's senior staff.

"In this regard, we support the initiative of Belarusian friends to develop a program document - a charter of multipolarity and diversity in the 21st century. It can formulate not only the framework principles of the Eurasian architecture based on the basic norms of international law, but also a broader strategic vision of the essence of the nature of multipolarity and multilateralism as a new system of international relations, replacing the Western-centered world," the head of state said.

"I consider it important and ask to elaborate such a document in depth with our partners and all interested states. I would like to add that, of course, when discussing such complex issues, we need the broadest possible representation and consideration of different approaches and positions," Putin pointed out.

Foreign policyVladimir Putin
