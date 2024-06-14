MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is choosing to keep its mouth shut about the fact that its own constitutional court ruled that the president’s term cannot exceed five years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to recall that both Kiev and the West prefer not to talk about this. Back in May 2014, Ukraine’s constitutional court ruled that the president is elected for a term of five years, no matter whether the election is regular or early. In addition, the Ukrainian constitutional court noted that the president’s constitutional status implies no norms setting any other office term than that of five years. The court ruling was final and not open to appeal," he said at a meeting with senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry.

"The presidential term of Ukraine’s previously elected head of state (Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) expired along with his legitimacy, which cannot be reinstated by any tricks," Putin stressed.