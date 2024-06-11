Putin to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan tonight — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who is on a working visit to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"After 6 p.m. Moscow time (3 p.m. GMT - TASS), [the president] will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan who is here on a working visit," the Kremlin official said.

According to Peskov, Fidan was holding talks in Moscow and now will inform Putin about the "outcome of these talks." The agenda of relations between Moscow and Ankara is "quite extensive, there are a lot of subjects to discuss," Putin’s press secretary stressed.

Earlier, in Nizhny Novgorod, the site of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, Fidan held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Previously, Ankara was expressing interest in becoming a member of the group.