Russia has numerous questions to US resolution on ceasefire in Gaza — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the American resolution on the Gaza Strip, adopted by the UN Security Council, a "pig in a poke," adding that this resolution raises a number of questions.

"We always treat any diplomatic efforts on the ground, aimed at reconciliation under parameters that satisfy both sides, positively. At the same time, we have a number of questions for the American draft resolution, in which the Council welcomes a certain deal, final outline of which is still unknown to anyone, with a possible exception of the mediators," he underscored. "The authors have not informed the UN Security Council about the details of the deal. Effectively, we are being offered a pig in a poke.".