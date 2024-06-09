Russian forces liberate village near border with Kursk Region — Chechen leader

GROZNY, June 9. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the village of Ryzhevka near the border with Russia’s Kursk Region, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Fighters of the Russian defense ministry’s Akhmat-Chechnya regiment under the command of dear brother Aslambek Saliyev, jointly with servicemen of other Russian units staged a tactical operation and liberated another settlement, the village of Ryzhevka located on the border with the Kursk Region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kadyrov, the Ukrainian side sustained serious losses and was forced to retreat. "Well-coordinated and efficient actions by Russian forces have made it possible to attain this result easily in just three days," he added.