Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. A Russian company called Fores will pay a bonus of 15 million rubles, or $168,000, for the first F-16 fighter jet that could be shot down in Ukraine, Director General Sergey Shmotyev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Ukraine is set to get F-16 jets from such countries as the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium.

"We have announced a prize for destroying an F-16 fighter jet if such jets are provided to Kiev," Shmotyev said.

The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine, and Shmotyev said several payments had been made.

Based in the Urals, Fores makes proppants for the oil industry.