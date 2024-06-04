Putin to hold several bilateral meetings with SPIEF guests — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate talks with several foreign leaders on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Meeting with Bolivian president

"On June 6, there will be talks with Bolivian President [Luis Arce], this will be the first meeting of our president with Luis Arce," the Kremlin aide said. He pointed out that Putin and Arce had previously "had contacts over phone." According to Ushakov, "the sides will discuss various issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in all areas, first of all the economy," and also "discuss foreign policy."

The Kremlin aide added that "the sides will also discuss Bolivia's proposal to consider the country's accession to BRICS, which has a special significance in view of Russia's chairmanship." Ushakov pointed out that the presidents will first hold one-on-one talks, and then enjoy a working breakfast with the participation of delegations. The Russian side will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Meeting with Zimbabwean leader

According to the Kremlin aide, Putin will meet with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa on the same day. The meeting will also be held first in the format of one-on-one talks, followed by talks with an expanded circle of delegates.

The Russian side will be represented by top diplomat Sergey Lavrov, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Shugayev and Likhachev.

Ushakov recalled that this will be the fourth time since 2019 that Mnangagwa will come to Russia.

Meeting with New Development Bank head

"A meeting with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff is planned for [June] 6 at the Konstantinovsky Palace," the Kremlin aide said. "The sides will discuss the issues of the bank's further strategy, its participation in the financing of various projects, including on the territory of Russia," Ushakov pointed out.

"We have, diplomatically speaking, questions about the activities of this bank, in the creation of which we were directly involved, and these issues will naturally be discussed with the New Development Bank president, including in view of the fact that next year, in July, the rotating presidency in this bank will go to Russia," the official emphasized.

Meeting with Dodik

"Another contact that has become traditional: President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina - TASS) Milorad Dodik," Ushakov said, recalling that the last meeting of the leaders of Russia and Republika Srpska took place in Kazan in February. According to the Kremlin aide, the sides may discuss "the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the state of affairs in the Balkans as a whole, various issues of bilateral relations." "The sides will also touch upon the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the Srebrenica genocide," he added.