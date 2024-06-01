State Duma to discuss recognizing Clooney Foundation as undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers will consider designating the Clooney Foundation for Justice as undesirable in Russia in the wake of its call to prosecute Russian journalists, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Commission on Investigation into Foreign Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs, said.

"As regards the nefarious move by the US NGO toward Russian reporters, that will not go unanswered. We will discuss recognizing the activity of this organization and its supporters as undesirable in Russia," the commission quoted Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel.