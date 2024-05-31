Putin describes accusations of ‘abducting’ Ukrainian children as political games

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and said children should reunite with their families in Ukraine and Russia.

The commissioner told Putin about Ukrainian children who ended up in Russia, saying that 70 of them were ultimately reunited with their relatives in Ukraine. She also said six Russian children returned from Ukraine, but this was not given much spotlight in Kiev because otherwise it would have become clear that the situation is not about "capturing" children, but military operations and certain family circumstances.

"Okay. Never mind them and their political games. The main thing is for children to reunite with their relatives, for families to reunite, so they are happy," Putin said in response.

Above politics

The commissioner also said Russia acts in the interests of children and does everything necessary.

"Good. But this work should be above politics. It should be of a purely humanitarian nature," Putin replied.

"In the interests of children, yes. That’s exactly what we do," Lvova-Belova said.

Accusations against Russia

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction Russia doesn’t recognize, issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president and Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of purportedly "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Putin said Russia absolutely legitimately brought children away from the conflict area to put them out of harm’s way and never prevented them from reuniting with their families.