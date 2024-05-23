Putin arrives in Belarus on state visit

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Minsk on Thursday for a two-day official visit.

The Russian president's plane landed at Minsk airport. The head of state was received at the airport by his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin is in Minsk at the invitation of the Belarusian leader.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that already on Thursday evening there would be "extensive communication" between the two leaders, and on Friday "there will be a whole day of this state visit."

According to Lukashenko's press service, the talks between the heads of state on May 24 will be held in the Independence Palace in Minsk, first with a limited circle of delegates and then with the expanded circle of delegates.

According to the press service of the Belarusian president, the parties will discuss the state and prospects of development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations: the integration agenda and implementation of the decisions of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, political dialogue, promotion of joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening of security, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

In addition, the international agenda, the situation in the region, joint response to emerging challenges and threats will traditionally be in the center of attention.

The trip to Belarus will be Putin's second foreign visit after he was inaugurated as Russia's president for a new term on May 7. The president made his first state visit to China, while the third will be to Uzbekistan on May 26-27.