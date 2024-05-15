Three people injured in drone attack on Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, May 15. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A passenger car moving across a field came under an attack from a Ukrainian FPV drone. The incident occurred between the villages of Nekhoteyevka and Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorod District. As a result of an explosion, the driver and two passengers were injured. Ambulance crews took the men to the Central Regional Hospital," he said on Telegram.

Gladkov said doctors assess the condition of two of the men as being of medium severity.

"One man has a closed craniocerebral injury, bruises and multiple shrapnel wounds to the face. The second man has multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, face and upper extremities. Both victims were transferred to Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod for further treatment. The third victim had multiple nonpenetrating shrapnel wounds to the soft tissues of the face. After wound dressing he was sent home for outpatient treatment," the governor said.