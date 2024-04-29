Russian troops recover first Abrams tank from special military operation zone

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Troops from Russia’s Central Military District have recovered the first Abrams M1 tank destroyed in the Avdeyevka area of the line of engagement, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The destroyed American tank was promptly delivered to Moscow where it will be put on public display at the Patriot Park on Poklonnaya Hill," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that an exhibition of captured equipment would kick off in front of the Victory Museum in Moscow on May 1. It will particularly feature Marder and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Leopard tanks.