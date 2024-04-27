No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. No conditions exist for talks between Moscow and Kiev at this time, therefore, the special military operation continues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"So far, at this moment, there are no premises for talks because everybody knows full well Ukraine’s stance on rejecting any kind of negotiations. So the special military operation continues," the Kremlin official said.

That said, Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known." "The last time he mentioned it during a conversation with [Belarusian] President [Alexander] Lukashenko," he noted. He also reiterated that the "Russian stance is consistent," thus replying to a question as to whether the draft of the Istanbul agreement may serve as the foundation for talks with Kiev.

On April 11, Putin and Lukashenko held talks in the Kremlin where the Russian head of state stressed again that Russia had never rejected a peaceful resolution of arguments and has always been inclined to resolve the conflict this way. The Belarusian leader noted that the Istanbul agreements, produced in the spring of 2022, may serve as a starting point for talks on settling the Ukrainian crisis.