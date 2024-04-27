DONETSK, April 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been trapped on the outskirts of the village of Berdychi near AvdeYevka, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR has told TASS. The Ukrainian army is experiencing problems with logistics and ammunition supply.

"The Ukrainian forces in Berdychi are actually encircled. In the current situation around the village the enemy no longer feels at ease. It experiences problems with logistics and the supply of ammunition and essentials," Kimakovsky said.

He added that a small group of Ukrainian troops was trying to hold the defense on the outskirts of the village.