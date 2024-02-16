Western reaction to Navalny's death hypocritical — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The reaction of Western politicians, leaders and media to the news of Alexey Navalny's death has demonstrated their cynicism, hypocrisy and unscrupulousness, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The reaction of Western leaders, politicians and media to the news of Alexey Navalny's death once again demonstrated their hypocrisy, cynicism and unscrupulousness," the ministry pointed out. "This is ‘Russia is to blame in every situation’ tactic in action. For each such case there is a pre-cooked cliched comment in stock."

As the ministry noted, "there is no explanation other than all these reactions were prepared in advance."

"A distinctive feature of all these statements is the complete absence of even a hint at the need to wait for the results of forensic examination and investigation," the ministry added.

On February 16, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District reported the death of Alexey Navalny in a penal colony. Navalny reportedly felt bad after a walk and lost consciousness. Medics hurried to provide assistance. Resuscitation attempts lasted more than half an hour.