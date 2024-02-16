Many weapons supplied to Kiev end up in terrorists’ hands — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, February 16. /TASS/. A significant portion of Western weapons delivered to the Kiev government ends up in the hands of terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations all over the world, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya said.

"It is worth noting that the experience of Afghanistan did not teach anything to those who supply weapons to Ukraine. We know for a fact that much of it gets stolen and lands in the hands of terrorist groups and transnational criminal organizations in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. This does not add to the stability of the already troubled regions," she told the UN Security Council.

The diplomat described the Kiev regime as a "corrupt black hole."

"Every state accepting the US offer to partake in fueling the fire in Ukraine should remember that this evil will boomerang very quickly," she warned.