Russia convenes Arria-formula meeting on anti-terrorism on February 20

UNITED NATIONS, February 16. /TASS/. Russia will convene an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the impact of unilateral coercive measures on anti-terrorism efforts, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said.

"Russia is convoking an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council member states to discuss an important question of how unilateral restrictive coercive measures affect anti-terrorism. This event will be held on February 20," she said.

"We would like to emphasize that we attach great significant to the harm done by unilateral coercive measures to counter-terrorism capabilities of countries. A broad range of developing nations are facing this problem on the day-to-day basis," the diplomat added.